Brewers clinch postseason berth for second straight year

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. CINCINNATI, OH - SEPTEMBER 25: Ryan Braun #8 of the Milwaukee Brewers reacts after hitting a grand slam home run in the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on September 25, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

With a 9-2 win Wednesday over the Cincinnati Reds, the Brewers have clinched a playoff spot for the second consecutive season.

The Brewers have not made consecutive playoff appearances since the 1981-82 seasons.

It didn't take long for the Brewers to close in on the win. The Brewers rattled off six runs in the first inning, four coming from a Ryan Braun grand slam.

The Brewers have won six in a row and 17 of their last 19 games.

With the Cardinals losing at the Dbacks 9-7 Wednesday, the Brewers are now 1.5 games back from an NL Central title.

