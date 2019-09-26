Brewers clinch postseason berth for second straight year
With a 9-2 win Wednesday over the Cincinnati Reds, the Brewers have clinched a playoff spot for the second consecutive season.
The Brewers have not made consecutive playoff appearances since the 1981-82 seasons.
It didn't take long for the Brewers to close in on the win. The Brewers rattled off six runs in the first inning, four coming from a Ryan Braun grand slam.
The Brewers have won six in a row and 17 of their last 19 games.
With the Cardinals losing at the Dbacks 9-7 Wednesday, the Brewers are now 1.5 games back from an NL Central title.
