Sports

Braun's home run lifts Brewers to series sweep of Marlins

By:

Posted: Sep 12, 2019 05:27 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 05:27 PM CDT

Ryan Braun broke a 1-1 tie with a two-run blast in the third inning to help lift the Brewers to a 3-2 win over the Marlins on Thursday afternoon.

Gio Gonzalez went four innings and allowed two earned runs. The bullpen then pitched five innings without giving up a single hit, with Josh Hader securing his 31st save.

The Brewers have now won seven games in a row. They travel to St. Louis Friday night to face the Cardinals, who have a four game lead atop the NL Central.

 

 

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Top Sports Videos

Latest Sports Headlines

This Week's Circulars