Braun's home run lifts Brewers to series sweep of Marlins
Ryan Braun broke a 1-1 tie with a two-run blast in the third inning to help lift the Brewers to a 3-2 win over the Marlins on Thursday afternoon.
Gio Gonzalez went four innings and allowed two earned runs. The bullpen then pitched five innings without giving up a single hit, with Josh Hader securing his 31st save.
The Brewers have now won seven games in a row. They travel to St. Louis Friday night to face the Cardinals, who have a four game lead atop the NL Central.
