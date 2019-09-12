Braun's home run lifts Brewers to series sweep of Marlins

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. MIAMI, FL - SEPTEMBER 12: Orlando Arcia #3 and Ryan Braun #8 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrate the win against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park on September 12, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Ryan Braun broke a 1-1 tie with a two-run blast in the third inning to help lift the Brewers to a 3-2 win over the Marlins on Thursday afternoon.

Gio Gonzalez went four innings and allowed two earned runs. The bullpen then pitched five innings without giving up a single hit, with Josh Hader securing his 31st save.

The Brewers have now won seven games in a row. They travel to St. Louis Friday night to face the Cardinals, who have a four game lead atop the NL Central.

