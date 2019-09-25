Braun homers, Hader tightropes ninth for 4-2 Brewers win

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. CINCINNATI, OH - SEPTEMBER 24: Ryan Braun #8 of the Milwaukee Brewers hits a home run in the second inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on September 24, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

The Milwaukee Brewers shook off an early two-run deficit to beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 on Tuesday night.

Adrian Houser allowed two runs in the bottom of the first, but Ryan Braun drilled a solo shot in the second and Yasmani Grandal roped an RBI double in the third to tie the game.

The Brewers tacked on two more runs before handing the ball to Hader in the ninth. Hader retired the first two batters but then put runners on second and third. Hader was able to rebound and strike out Kyle Tucker to end the ballgame.

The Brewers' magic number is now two.

