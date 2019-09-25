Braun homers, Hader tightropes ninth for 4-2 Brewers win
The Milwaukee Brewers shook off an early two-run deficit to beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 on Tuesday night.
Adrian Houser allowed two runs in the bottom of the first, but Ryan Braun drilled a solo shot in the second and Yasmani Grandal roped an RBI double in the third to tie the game.
The Brewers tacked on two more runs before handing the ball to Hader in the ninth. Hader retired the first two batters but then put runners on second and third. Hader was able to rebound and strike out Kyle Tucker to end the ballgame.
The Brewers' magic number is now two.
