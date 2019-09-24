Boys soccer: Onalaska edges Central, West Salem ties with Tomah

In WIAA boys soccer Monday, Onalaska's Everett Jones scored two goals to lead the Hilltopeprs over the Central Red Raiders 2-1, while Tomah held West Salem to a draw.

In other WIAA soccer action, Arcadia shut out Cotter 10-0 and Coulee Christian beat Adams-Friendship 6-1.

