Sports

Boys soccer: Onalaska edges Central, West Salem ties with Tomah

By:

Posted: Sep 23, 2019 10:13 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 11:04 PM CDT

Boys soccer: Onalaska edges Central, West Salem ties with Tomah

In WIAA boys soccer Monday, Onalaska's Everett Jones scored two goals to lead the Hilltopeprs over the Central Red Raiders 2-1, while Tomah held West Salem to a draw.

In other WIAA soccer action, Arcadia shut out Cotter 10-0 and Coulee Christian beat Adams-Friendship 6-1.

 

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Top Sports Videos

Latest Sports Headlines

This Week's Circulars