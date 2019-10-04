Sports

Boys Soccer: Central drops 10 goals on Logan, Holmen and Onalaska win

By:

Posted: Oct 03, 2019 11:06 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 11:06 PM CDT

10/3/19 - Boys Soccer

Central, Holmen and Onalaska soccer all picked up shutout victories Thrusday night.

Adian Roth scored four goals to lead Central to a 10-0 win over Logan. Onalaska finally bested Sparta goalie Thomas Treu in the second half for a 1-0 win, and Holmen netted three goals in a 3-0 win over Tomah.

Also in MVC play, West Salem defeated Aquinas 6-0.

 

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Top Sports Videos

Latest Sports Headlines

This Week's Circulars