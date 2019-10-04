Boys Soccer: Central drops 10 goals on Logan, Holmen and Onalaska win
Central, Holmen and Onalaska soccer all picked up shutout victories Thrusday night.
Adian Roth scored four goals to lead Central to a 10-0 win over Logan. Onalaska finally bested Sparta goalie Thomas Treu in the second half for a 1-0 win, and Holmen netted three goals in a 3-0 win over Tomah.
Also in MVC play, West Salem defeated Aquinas 6-0.
