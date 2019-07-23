Sports

Bowley's strong outing leads to Loggers win

Loggers starting pitcher Steve Bowley delivered six innings and the Loggers picked up a 4-2 win over The Honkers on Monday night.

Bowley allowed just three hits and struck out three. He is now 3-0 on the season with a 0.56 ERA.

JT Schwartz led the offense with two hits and two RBIs.

 

