Blair-Taylor wins Dairyland title, Arcadia clinches playoff berth
Blair-Taylor defeated Alma-Pepin 48-6 to win the Dairyland Conference Friday night.
In the SWC, Arcadia secured a playoff berth with a 42-8 win over Richland Center.
