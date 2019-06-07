Blair-Taylor softball uses baserunning, four-run inning to advance to Division 5 championship

A four-run third inning catapulted top seed Blair-Taylor softball to a 8-3 win over Gilman and a spot in Saturday's Division 5 title game.

Junior Lauren Steien went the distance on the hill for the Wildcats, allowing just three unearned runs on three hits.

The Wildcats set the All-Division record for most steals with 10. Junior Ari Charles broke the All-Division individual record with five.

"I'm glad we won. I'm glad we're getting into the championship game," head coach Greg Bratina said. "We know we can play better. There's a few things we need to work out. I don't know if it was jitters or what. I think the big key is people around here saw how we play ball, our aggressiveness and how we run bases, so that part I'm proud about. Hopefully on Saturday we pull it together and we're ready to roll."

Blair-Taylor will play Belmont Saturday at 8 a.m. for a chance to win the program's first softball state title.

