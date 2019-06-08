Blair-Taylor softball prepares for tough championship game vs. Belmont

Two years ago, Blair-Taylor held a one-run lead in the Division 5 championship, needing just six more outs to win their first state title.

However, the Wildcats gave up six runs in the final two innings, and lost to McDonnell Central 8-3.

Now back in the same position, the 2019 Blair-Taylor team is using their past failures as motivation as they eye a better outcome on Saturday.

"The fact that our first year we went championship, it was nerve wracking," senior Cierra Curran said. "But the second year, we didn't get as far as we wanted to. We know we are capable of going all the way and here we are coming back Saturday and hopeful getting that gold."

"We've been hungry since freshman year and the way things ended last year, we weren't settled with it," pitcher Lauren Steien said. "And we worked so hard all year to get back to where we are today and that played a role. At the end we got the job done."

Blair-Taylor has a tough task ahead of them in the title game against Belmont. The Braves were ranked number 1 in the state in the last Division 5 poll. Senior Sadie Willborn has pitched every game for Belmont this season, compiling a 24-1 record and a ERA under 1.

"Hopefully we can put the ball in play," head coach Greg Bratina said. "Do what we need to do. She is a good pitcher. I have seen her before and different things. She is a good one. This year, we have seen slower pitchers, faster pitchers and my girls have adjusted really well. I feel good we will do what we need to do there."

If there's one area Coach Bratina wants his team to be better at on Saturday, it's limiting the errors. Blair-Taylor committed three in the semis against Gilman, and Bratina says they can't afford to give Belmont any extra at bats.

First pitch is set for 8 a.m. Saturday in Madison.

