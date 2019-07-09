Black River Falls Legion sweeps Onalaska
Black River Falls earned a pair of victories over Onalaska at home on Monday.
BRF pitcher Ethan Anderson delivered the walk-off hit in the tenth inning of game one for a 4-3 win. He threw 105 pitches on the hill.
Black River Falls took game two by the same score.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Sports Videos
Latest Sports Headlines
- La Crosse North Stars open Grizzly Baseball Tournament with win
- Log rolling champ Livi Pappadopoulos aims to defend title in own backyard
- Bucks confirm Robin Lopez, Wesley Matthews signings
- Dominant pitching leading the way for Holmen 19U Legion
- Winona State hosts 10 high school programs for team camp