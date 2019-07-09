Black River Falls Legion sweeps Onalaska

Black River Falls earned a pair of victories over Onalaska at home on Monday.

BRF pitcher Ethan Anderson delivered the walk-off hit in the tenth inning of game one for a 4-3 win. He threw 105 pitches on the hill.

Black River Falls took game two by the same score.

