Big second half propels Logan soccer to win vs. West Salem

Logan scored three second half goals to beat West Salem 4-2 on Tuesday.

Jack Knothe scored the go-ahead goal in the 54th minute after a controversial sequence. Logan strike Alexis Tafoya and West Salem defender Matt Goetz were in a footrace near the edge of the box, and as the ball reached the scoring area keeper Jackson Odenbach ran toward the loose ball to try and clear it away. All three players collided with each other while going for the ball, and with no whistle blown, Knothe was able to score the empty-netter.

Odenbach was visibly hurt on the play and had to briefly leave the game, but he returned minutes after the incident.

Mathias Dummer and Josh Iliff linked up to equalize for the Panthers, but in the 72nd minute, Logan's Tafoya scored from the edge of the ball with his back to the net for the 3-2 lead.

A penalty later occurred in the West Salem box, allowing Yee Thao to put away the penalty shot and seal the 4-2 win.

In other MVC action, Andrew Lee scored every goal for Central's 4-0 win at Sparta, Onalaska beat Tomah 3-1 and Holmen beat Aquinas 5-0.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.