Big comeback lifts Onalaska past La Crescent Juniors

LA CRESCENT, MN - Onalaska played the La Crescent Juniors legion baseball team on Saturday at the George Horihan Tournament.

La Crescent jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the fourth inning. Onalaska scored 5 runs in the fourth, and 11 runs in the fifth to win 16-7.

