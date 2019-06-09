Belmont scores 6 in the sixth, Blair-Taylor finishes runner-up

MADISON, WI - For the second time in three seasons, the Blair-Taylor softball team played in the WIAA Division 5 championship game. The Wildcats played Belmont in the title game.

The game remained scoreless until the sixth, when Blair-Taylor committed 4 errors, allowing Belmont to score 6 runs in the inning.

The Wildcats lone run of the game came in the bottom of the sixth, an RBI double by Lauren Kidd scored Ari Charles.

Belmont beat Blair-Taylor 7-1. Despite the loss, the Wildcats are still happy with what they accomplished this spring.

"I've been saying it to the girls all year, I have been proud of them," head coach Greg Bratina said. "There is not a single girl on this team I would trade for any girls on any other team. The effort and the way be played, I love them all. We got two trophies in the case. Maybe not the one we want, but we have two. Nothing to be ashamed of. Be proud of Blair-Taylor and what they've done."

”We played our hardest, and we have two trophies now. Not a lot of little schools have that. I am so proud of everybody. It's been a great ride,” senior Danyelle Waldera said.

”Come down here three times in a row and it's amazing," senior Cierra Curran said. ”As a senior, you expect a lot, you want to go far, you want to get the gold. But I'm happy with what we got. We worked hard for it. And we got something out of it."



