Behind Wisniewski, Sparta football hungry for more playoff success

Sparta is looking to make last season's surprise surge more of a common occurrence, as they made it all the way to Level 3 of the playoffs before falling to Rice Lake.

Top running back Bryce Edwards is gone, but senior quarterback Cole Wisniewski is one of 15 seniors who bring a lot of poise and leadership to an offense that tallied 30 points a game.

The NDSU football commit says he's worked on his downfield accuracy at QB thanks to plenty of summer football camps. Last year he completed just over 50 percent of throws.

As a team, Sparta wants to make sure they get off to a faster start than they did last year.

"I think we learned not to give up," senior lineman Ethan Krueger said. "We started 1-4 last year and we very easily could've given up, but no. We got a big win, and the coaches really kept motivating us to keep going and never give up. And we made it all the way to Level 3 last year because of that."

"Even making it as far as we did last year, at least I came off with a sour taste in my mouth," Wisniewski said. "Being that close and losing in that kind of game. So we just want to gain even more than we had last year as a whole class."

Sparta opens the season at home against Black River Falls.

