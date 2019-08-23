Bangor runs all over Melrose-Mindoro 56-0
Bangor football started 2019 off with a bang Friday, besting Melrose-Mindoro at home 56-0 to open the season with a resounding win.
Senior Carter Horstman scored a 37-yard touchdown on the fourth play of the game, and quarterback Hank Reader had his first throw of the season go for a 61-yard touchdown.
The Cardinals led 28-0 after the first quarter and did not look back, eventually earning the 56-0 final.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Sports Videos
Latest Sports Headlines
- Central offense shines in season opener win over Eau Claire North
- Bangor runs all over Melrose-Mindoro 56-0
- Jacob Lerum introduces new offense in first year at Eleva-Strum helm
- Independence-Gilmanton football introduces new coach as numbers dwindle
- Winona Winhawks senior class hopes to make football program history