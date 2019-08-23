Bangor runs all over Melrose-Mindoro 56-0

Bangor football started 2019 off with a bang Friday, besting Melrose-Mindoro at home 56-0 to open the season with a resounding win.

Senior Carter Horstman scored a 37-yard touchdown on the fourth play of the game, and quarterback Hank Reader had his first throw of the season go for a 61-yard touchdown.

The Cardinals led 28-0 after the first quarter and did not look back, eventually earning the 56-0 final.

