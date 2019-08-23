Sports

Bangor runs all over Melrose-Mindoro 56-0

By:

Posted: Aug 23, 2019 12:12 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 12:12 AM CDT

Bangor football started 2019 off with a bang Friday, besting Melrose-Mindoro at home 56-0 to open the season with a resounding win.

Senior Carter Horstman scored a 37-yard touchdown on the fourth play of the game, and quarterback Hank Reader had his first throw of the season go for a 61-yard touchdown.

The Cardinals led 28-0 after the first quarter and did not look back, eventually earning the 56-0 final.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Top Sports Videos

Latest Sports Headlines

This Week's Circulars