Bangor football offensive line and Horstman ready for breakout season

BANGOR, Wis. (WKBT) - The Bangor Cardinals football program knows how to work for a championship. The Cardinals have raised a gold ball in Madison twice since 2015.

Last season the program finished one game shy of the state championship game, losing to the 2018 state champion Black Hawk in level four. Bangor will use size on the offensive line this season and experience in the backfield.

The Scenic Bluffs leading rusher in 2018, Carter Horstman, is back for his senior season after running for more than 1,700 yards in 2018. Horstman also led his team in receiving yards and tackles last year.

Despite all of his success in the past three years, he said it's never about one player.

"The season started when last season ended, getting everyone involved," Horstman said. "It takes endless hours in the weight room putting in the time and work. It's not just one guy. It's all of us."

Senior center Dylan Knudtson said the team gravitates toward Horstman's leadership.

"He's a good leader. He works hard and helps everybody work hard. He makes sure people are here," Knudtson said.

Junior quarterback and middle linebacker Hank Reader said it helps the entire offense having a player who knows the offense inside and out.

"He's a great athlete," Reader said. "He knows what he's doing at all times. It's really fun playing with him."

Head coach Rick Muellenberg said his work ethic rubs off on the entire team. He said he is excited to see what this new season has in store.

"He just works hard," Muellenberg said. "He works hard on the field. He leads by example. He works hard in the weight room and in the classroom. He is just one of those players who is a joy to coach because you know he is going to give everything he has every play."

