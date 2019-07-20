Sports

Arcadia uses seven run inning to beat Wisconsin Dells in regional play

By:

Posted: Jul 19, 2019 08:10 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 08:10 PM CDT

Arcadia Legion baseball scored seven runs in the third inning to beat Wisconsin dells 11-1 in six innings at Class A regionals on Friday.

Arcadia will play Cochrane-Fountain City, who beat West Salem 2-1 in their first round game, on Saturday at 6 p.m.

 

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Top Sports Videos

Latest Sports Headlines

This Week's Circulars