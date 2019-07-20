Arcadia uses seven run inning to beat Wisconsin Dells in regional play

Arcadia Legion baseball scored seven runs in the third inning to beat Wisconsin dells 11-1 in six innings at Class A regionals on Friday.

Arcadia will play Cochrane-Fountain City, who beat West Salem 2-1 in their first round game, on Saturday at 6 p.m.

