Arcadia uses seven run inning to beat Wisconsin Dells in regional play
Arcadia Legion baseball scored seven runs in the third inning to beat Wisconsin dells 11-1 in six innings at Class A regionals on Friday.
Arcadia will play Cochrane-Fountain City, who beat West Salem 2-1 in their first round game, on Saturday at 6 p.m.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Latest Sports Headlines
- Sparta Post 100 explodes for 15 runs in win over Mauston
- Arcadia uses seven run inning to beat Wisconsin Dells in regional play
- Wisconsin football unfazed by preseason predictions
- Kohl Blooded basketball team brings past Badgers together for national tournament
- AA Legion Regional recap: Holmen, Onalaska advance