Arcadia soccer blows out Aquinas

Posted: Oct 24, 2019 11:51 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 11:51 PM CDT

10/24/19 - Boys Soccer

Arcadia soccer earned a blowout win over nine seed Aquinas Thursday.

Arcadia won the game 9-1 to advance to the next round.

 

 

