Arcadia Raiders bring senior leadership and new attitude in 2019

ARCADIA, Wis. (WKBT) - Another former Coulee Conference squad is looking to take the next step this season. The Arcadia Raiders had a 5-5 campaign last season.

Head coach Derek Updike says his team overachieved last year with a young roster. His team has 14 seniors this year. He said the schedule is manageable if his team executes to their full potential.

"We feel really blessed when we look at our schedule there's no game that is not winnable," Updike said. "Every game is a possible win, but we understand that every game could be a possible loss."

Senior wide receiver and defensive back Chase Patzner said the team improved their offseason workload this year.

"I think our offseason was the biggest step we have made," Patzner said. "Last season we started the offseason decently, but we have taken a better step at it."

Senior wide receiver and defensive back Michael Schweistal​​​​​ said this year's senior class has stepped up and helped the younger guys get into football shape.

"Our senior class got people in the weight room, and new people to go out," Schweistal said. "We got people out here for offseason work and got them into the grove of what we wanted to accomplish this year."

Arcadia makes the move to the Southwest Wisconsin Conference. The Raiders kickoff 2019 against Osceola on the Aug. 23.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.