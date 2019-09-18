Aquinas volleyball sweeps Logan, Royall sweeps Bangor

Lexi Donarski tallied 20 kills as Aquinas volleyball stayed perfect in MVC play with a sweep of Logan.

Aquinas is 5-0 in conference play.

In Scenic Bluffs play Tuesday, Royall swept both Bangor and Brookwood.

Spring Grove swept Houston in Minnesota Southeast Conference action.

