Aquinas volleyball sweeps Cashton in D3 regional final

Aquinas volleyball advanced to sectionals Saturday with a 3-0 sweep over Cashton in their D3 regional final.

Lexi Donarski led the way with 22 kills and nine digs.

Aquinas will face three seed Regis, who unseated Melrose-Mindoro in five sets. Mel-Min's Emily Herzberg recorded 37 kills in that match.

In Division 4, Hillsboro swept Lincoln, Royall swept Bangor and Seneca beat Highland in four sets. The Tigers and Panthers will meet in sectionals Thursday.

In Minnesota Section 1A, Mabel-Canton swept Fillmore Central and Caledonia beat Wabasha-Kellogg 3-1. Te Cougars and Warriors will face off Thursday in Rochester.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.