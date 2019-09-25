Aquinas volleyball's Donarski powering past defenses

Aquinas volleyball has a perfect 7-0 conference record this season, and in all seven matches, the Blugolds have earned a 3-0 sweep.

On offense, Courtney Becker and Lexi Donarski each have a kill percentage of 42, and Donarski has 248 kills. Opposing blockers try to limit Donarski's effectiveness each night, but head coach Nellie George says Donarski knows how to power through.

"She does get blocked, and she gets very frustrated when she does," George said about defenses keying in on Donarski. "That vertical jump puts her up higher and I think she feels like she has to just bury that ball through the ground every time, which is what causes her to get blocked. When she can play the game that's presented to her and really make some thoughtful choices when she's in the air, she has a lot of success."

Aquinas next plays at home Thursday against Tomah.

