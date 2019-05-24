Aquinas softball wins regional final in extras

The Platteville and Aquinas softball teams played in the Division 3 regional final on Thursday at Pammel Creek Park.

The Blugolds took the 2-0 lead in the first off of Megan Scheidt's inside the park home run. Platteville scored two runs in the top of the second to tie the game.

With the game tied 5-5 in the ninth, Aquinas scored the winning run on a fielder's choice.

Blugolds win 6-5.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.