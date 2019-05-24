Sports

Aquinas softball wins regional final in extras

By:

Posted: May 23, 2019 08:31 PM CDT

Updated: May 23, 2019 10:41 PM CDT

5/23/19 - Softball - Platteville, 5 - Aquinas, 6

The Platteville and Aquinas softball teams played in the Division 3 regional final on Thursday at Pammel Creek Park.

The Blugolds took the 2-0 lead in the first off of Megan Scheidt's inside the park home run.  Platteville scored two runs in the top of the second to tie the game.

With the game tied 5-5 in the ninth, Aquinas scored the winning run on a fielder's choice.  

Blugolds win 6-5.

 

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Top Sports Videos

Latest Sports Headlines

This Week's Circulars