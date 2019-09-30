Aquinas football on becoming playoff eligible: 'It's nice to start winning for once'

For the first time since 2012, Aquinas football is playoff eligible.

The Blugolds got the proverbial monkey off their back Friday against Darlington in their first year removed from the MVC. Coach Lee says he couldn't be prouder of his guys, and the team says there's just a different energy this year.

"It's great to finally play some competition that we compete with," running back Will Cambio said. "It's nice we're playing schools at our level and size, and it's nice to start winning for once."

"The thing I've been most pleased with the boys is not what they're doing, and I told them this Monday, but how they're going about it," Coach Lee said. "They're working hard, they're selfless. It's everything you'd want from your team."

Aquinas visits Mineral Point this Friday.

