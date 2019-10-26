Alma Center-Lincoln football used determination to save program, reach playoffs

Many of our local teams have been looking forward to playoff football ever since two-a-days in August. But one playoff team didn't even know it would exist a couple months ago.

The eight-man program at Alma Center-Lincoln has had a different coach every year for the last four years, and this year they didn't know until the first day of practice that they'd have enough players.

In fact, they were one shy of 16 guys when senior basketball player Ethan Breheim walked into school to get some jerseys for senior pictures.

"Some of the guys stole my car keys and told me I wasn't leaving unless I joined, so I ended up joining," he laughed.

The team plays tonight at Belmont for the program's first playoff game since 2010, an achievement that means a lot to the seniors who fought for this program.

"All we've been doing is just training for this every day, for the past however many weeks that this has been going on," senior lineman Liam Sanders said. "It's exciting, [especially with] not being in playoffs for your entire high school career until this year."

