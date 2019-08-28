Abraham impresses in Holmen football opener

Holmen football proves every year they can run the ball, and last Friday's win over Chippewa Falls was no different. The Vikings ran 53 times for almost 300 yards .

Senior Jaedon Abraham was a big part it. The 5'10" senior tallied 114 yards and a score. His head coach says the performance was exactly what he was hoping for.

We thought he was going to do that for us last year and then he broke his wrist in the scrimmage, " head coach Travis Kowalski said. " He came out here and I wasn't shocked by it., I was actually surprised he didn't hit a home run. He was a shoestring tackle away from having a big run. It was good seeing him back out there again this year. "

