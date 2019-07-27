AA State Legion: Holmen defeats Ashwaubenon 7-2

Holmen Post 284 got off to the start it wanted at the AA state tournament at Woodside Complex in Mauston, as the team defeated Ashwaubenon 7-2.

Jake Leis threw 4 1/3 innings for Post 284, allowing just one run on seven hits. He also recorded four strikeouts.

Brandon Flury and Ryland Wall each drove in two runs. Cam Weber and Kevin Koelbl each had two hits.

Holmen next plays Waterford Saturday at 4 p.m.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.