AA Legion Regional recap: Holmen, Onalaska advance

On day one of the Legion AA regionals in Holmen, the hosts and Onalaska Post 336 each picked up victories.

Jake Leis and Ben Reichert combined to throw a one-hitter for Holmen in an 8-0 win over Sparta. Kevin Koelbl went 3-for-5 with 3 RBI to pace Holmen's offense.

Onalaska defeated Baraboo 7-1.

