7 area Legion players selected for Legion All-Star Game at Miller Park

Seven area Legion players and a region manager have been selected to take part in the 48th annual state all-star game Aug. 11 at Miller Park.

A list of the selected athletes are below:

Kevin Koelbl, Holmen

Nathan Hagen, Onalaska

Gavin Gillitzer, Prairie du Chien

Hunter Vikemyr, Viroqua,

Nolan Rux of Westby/Coon Valley

Brandon Merfeld of La Crosse Post 52

Isaiah Zink, Stoddard

Holmen's Senior Legion coach Charlie Alexander will help coach the game.

The athletes will take the field for pre-game ceremonies before the Brewers' game with the Texas Rangers on Aug. 11. Their game will follow the Brewers' contest with the Rangers.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.