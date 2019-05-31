5/30 News 8 Sports Scores
High School Baseball
Marshfield 4, Holmen 2
High School Softball
Blair-Taylor 5, Highland 1
Minnesota High School Softball
W-E-M 10, Mabel-Canton 0
Rochester Lourdes 4, Cotter 0
Northfield 5, Winona 1
Wisconsin High School Soccer
Aquinas 9, Richland Center 0
Omro 3, Prairie du Chien 0
Wisconsin Heights 11, Coulee Christian 0
Evansville 7, Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T 0
Platteville 1, Mauston 0
West Salem 6, Dodgeville 0
