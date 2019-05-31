Sports

5/30 News 8 Sports Scores

By:

Posted: May 30, 2019 10:48 PM CDT

Updated: May 30, 2019 10:48 PM CDT

High School Baseball

Marshfield 4, Holmen 2

 

High School Softball

Blair-Taylor 5, Highland 1

Minnesota High School Softball

W-E-M 10, Mabel-Canton 0

Rochester Lourdes 4, Cotter 0

Northfield 5, Winona 1

 

Wisconsin High School Soccer

Aquinas 9, Richland Center 0

Omro 3, Prairie du Chien 0

Wisconsin Heights 11, Coulee Christian 0

Evansville 7, Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T 0

Platteville 1, Mauston 0

West Salem 6, Dodgeville 0

 

 

 

 

 

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Top Sports Videos

Latest Sports Headlines

This Week's Circulars