5/28 News 8 Sports Scores
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Eau Claire Memorial 1, Central 0
Sparta 6, G-E-T 0
Tomah 2, Logan 1
Viroqua 9, Arcadia 1
Westby 8, Aquinas 3
Prairie du Chien 4, Wisconsin Heights 3
Augusta 1, Melrose-Mindoro 0
Bangor 10, Independence/Gilmanton 1
Hillsboro 13, Weston 5
Cashton 4, Royall 1
De Soto 4, Riverdale 0
Ithaca 2, Kickapoo 0
Highland 2, Wauzeka-Steuben 1
Caledonia 4, P-E-M 1
La Crescent-Hokah 5, P-E-M 0
Albert Lea 2, Winona 1
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Sun Prairie 3, Onalaska 2
Ellsworth 3, West Salem 1
Dodgeville 4, Aquinas 3
Luther 17, Cashton 2
Blair-Taylor 7, Pepin/Alma 0
Highland 16, Wauzeka-Steuben 0
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Onalaska 7, Sparta 0
Central 1, Holmen 0
River Falls 19, Logan 0
DeForest 7, Tomah 0
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF
The Holmen boys golf team and Sparta's Austin Erickson qualify for the Division 1 state golf meet June 2-3 at University Ridge in Madison
