5/28 News 8 Sports Scores

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Eau Claire Memorial 1, Central 0

Sparta 6, G-E-T 0

Tomah 2, Logan 1

Viroqua 9, Arcadia 1

Westby 8, Aquinas 3

Prairie du Chien 4, Wisconsin Heights 3

Augusta 1, Melrose-Mindoro 0

Bangor 10, Independence/Gilmanton 1

Hillsboro 13, Weston 5

Cashton 4, Royall 1

De Soto 4, Riverdale 0

Ithaca 2, Kickapoo 0

Highland 2, Wauzeka-Steuben 1

Caledonia 4, P-E-M 1

La Crescent-Hokah 5, P-E-M 0

Albert Lea 2, Winona 1

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Sun Prairie 3, Onalaska 2

Ellsworth 3, West Salem 1

Dodgeville 4, Aquinas 3

Luther 17, Cashton 2

Blair-Taylor 7, Pepin/Alma 0

Highland 16, Wauzeka-Steuben 0

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Onalaska 7, Sparta 0

Central 1, Holmen 0

River Falls 19, Logan 0

DeForest 7, Tomah 0

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF

The Holmen boys golf team and Sparta's Austin Erickson qualify for the Division 1 state golf meet June 2-3 at University Ridge in Madison

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.