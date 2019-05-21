5/20 News 8 Sports Scores

Sports

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

West Salem 6, Somerset 0

Luther 4, C-FC 1

Logan 5, Baldwin-Woodville 3

Blair-Taylor 13, Hillsboro 3

Bangor 9, Whitehall 1

Mabel-Canton 14, Southland 4

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Viroqua 2, La Crescent-Hokah 1

Aquinas 5, Loagn 1

Arcadia 9, Independence/Gilmanton 8

Central 4, Tomah 3

Holmen 5, Sparta 0

Brookwood 13, La Farge 5

Fall Creek 10, Eleva-Strum 0

Luther 7, Cashton 2

Seneca 10, Kickapoo 7

De Soto 7, West Salem 0

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

West Salem 3, Holmen 0

Aquinas 6, Mauston 2

 

 

