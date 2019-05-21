5/20 News 8 Sports Scores
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
West Salem 6, Somerset 0
Luther 4, C-FC 1
Logan 5, Baldwin-Woodville 3
Blair-Taylor 13, Hillsboro 3
Bangor 9, Whitehall 1
Mabel-Canton 14, Southland 4
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Viroqua 2, La Crescent-Hokah 1
Aquinas 5, Loagn 1
Arcadia 9, Independence/Gilmanton 8
Central 4, Tomah 3
Holmen 5, Sparta 0
Brookwood 13, La Farge 5
Fall Creek 10, Eleva-Strum 0
Luther 7, Cashton 2
Seneca 10, Kickapoo 7
De Soto 7, West Salem 0
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
West Salem 3, Holmen 0
Aquinas 6, Mauston 2
