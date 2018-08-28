2018 football preview: Winona Winhawks

WINONA, MN - After back to back trips to the Class AAAA state tournament, the Winona football team plans to end the 2018 season at U.S. Bank Stadium again.

The Winhawks are coming off an 11-1 campaign in 2017, but their season ended with a 26-22 loss to Academy of Holy Angels in the state semifinals. 14 year head coach John Cassellius returns 7 players on offense and 6 players on defense, including North Dakota State commit Terrell Hall. As a junior, Hall caught 38 passes, and recorded 6 interceptions.

Being so close to the gold trophy the last two seasons has Winona motivated to finally break through this fall.

"When you start looking at what we have done the last few years, it's pretty special. It's hard to continue to do that year in and year out. I think this group is really poised to say that is what we want to do. We want to do what those two teams did. We want to get to state. We want to make a run. Really it comes down to playing, believing and trusting each other," Cassellius said.

"You don't want to think about last year's team because you never play the same year with the same guys. Every year we have the same goal of making it to the state championship. It's in our mind that we lost the last two years and we finally want to win one," Hall said.