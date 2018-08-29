2018 football preview: Spring Grove Lions

Spring Grove, Minn. - Spring Grove will tell you it's not about the quantity of returning starters, but the quality that returns in 2018.

The trio of Alex Folz, Noah Elton, and Ethan Matzke represent three large pillars for the defending state champions to build around.

"Feels pretty good to have a good base to build around," said head coach Zach Hauser. "They are leaders, having their leadership each day at practice has been big for us so far."

Those three understand the importance of not only their performance on the field, but as senior leaders as well.

"Being a senior changes your mentality," said senior wide receiver and linebacker Noah Elton. "You've got to push everyone who is younger, keep them working, kind of push them in the right direction. Being a standard for everyone else on the team."

Senior defensive end and tight end Ethan Matzke knows the importance of maximizing every opportunity they get on the football field.

"It's your last year, you've got to make sure you are giving it all you can for everybody else. That's kind of the point of being a senior is all about is that you don't have many opportunities to do it many more times. Every Friday counts, you've got to get everybody ready for it."