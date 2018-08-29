2018 football preview: Rushford-Peterson Trojans

Rushford, Minn. - A theme for most high school varsity sports each season is replacing the previous graduated senior class. But that's something the Rushford-Peterson Trojans do not have to worry about in 2018.

They return eight starters on defense and nine starters on offense, with many in that group having multiple years of starting experience under their belt.

"First year they're swimming in their own brains a lot of the time," said head coach Davin Thompson.

"Now they've got the scheme down, the system down, and now they can perfect the little things. It really takes themselves to the next level and us as a team to the next level so it's a real fortunate thing as long as we stay humble and hungry and do those little things to get better everyday."

After an 8-2 overall record a year ago and a second place finish in their district the Trojans are excited to see where all of this experience can lead them this season.

One of the players eager to get back underneath the Friday night lights is senior quarterback Landon Skalet.

"It's a big difference just the experience of playing for a few years. It makes me a lot more confident, it's given me a few years to get into the weight room and bulk up a little bit so I'm more of the size of a varsity quarterback now."