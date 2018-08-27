2018 football preview: La Crescent Lancers

LA CRESCENT, MN - The La Crescent football team begins the 2018 season at home August 31st against St. Charles.

The motto for the Lancers this fall is "Believe". La Crescent finished 1-8 last season, but return 9 starters on defense and 6 on offense.

2nd year head coach Ryan Vinzant said he is happy with how the team competed at the end of last year and thinks the squad is heading in the right direction.

"We may not have won every game but we had a lot of success. Even the last game of the year, guys still talk about that. We lost by 3 to the number one seed that ended up going to state. There is obviously something to be said about that and we can really build off of that," Vinzant said.

"It's just people putting in 100% commitment effort and pride. That is the Lancer way. Really believing in each other. Believing in yourself and brining that out of yourself," senior Dylan Worrell said.

"I think it just all comes down to believing. That's just the one thing we need to set our goals on. If everyone believes in each other we are going to be successful," senior Thomas Kiesau said.

