2018 football preview: Houston Hurricanes

Houston, MN - The Houston Hurricanes will have to manage one of the toughest conference schedules in Minnesota. The last five state champions have come from the 9-man East (Grand Meadow 2013-2016, Spring Grove 2017).

The Hurricanes will rely on their running attack to be in the mix for the league title. Houston averaged 338 yards on the ground last season, and return senior Joey Fishel (604 yards, 11 touchdowns) and senior Jaytin Millen (365 yards, 6 touchdowns) in the backfield.

"Houston has always been a tough nosed, physical team. I think that will stick with us this year. We lost a lot of kids last year for their senior year. We don't have a huge skill gap between other teams. We just have to be physically dominant and go hard every play," Millen said.

"Every week is going to be a battle for us. That's good for us with the new guys we have coming in to get better every week and play against good competition. You know you will never have an off week. We need to get better every week and hopefully we play good ball come playoffs," head coach Cody Hungerholt said.