2018 football preview: Caledonia Warriors

CALEDONIA, MN - "Really excited," Caledonia junior Noah King said. "I think the whole team is pretty jacked up. Ready for it to be here."

With 8 gold trophies in 11 years, no team in Minnesota has been able to match Caledonia's success over the last decade. But the strive for perfection begins during afternoon practices in August.

"I think we are starting to come together. And we are looking pretty good. Guys are getting on the same page and pushing each other," King said.

Doing it the "Warrior Way": physical and fast.

That's always been our motto. Stay humble and hungry. All those type of things. Sound real cheesy, but they fit our program and they fit our kids," Caledonia head coach Carl Fruechte said.

Caledonia has won 41 consecutive games, tied for the 4th longest winning streak in the nation. In 2018, the Warriors will rely on some new names to try and keep the dynasty going.

"We're very excited about this group. Excited how they develop as a team," Fruechte said.

Carl Fruechte's squad returns just 4 starters this fall. All-State quarterback Owen King is gone. Owen's younger brother, Noah, is now the starting quarterback.

"He never lost. That would be something to match. I don't feel like I have to throw for the yards or the touchdowns he did. I just want to be the best I can be and make the plays I need to make," King said.

With the rest of the state trying to gain some ground on Caledonia, the team has a simple formula for repeating success on the field.

"We need to stay united. We need to stay this brotherhood. Everybody has to have each other. Everybody has to do their job," Caledonia senior Ryan Wagner said.

The Warriors will begin their quest towards a 4th straight Class AA state championship August 31st at Plainview-Elgin-Millville.

