16U Legion Baseball: Onalaska advances to regional final

Posted: Jul 13, 2019 06:58 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 06:58 PM CDT

ONALASKA, WI - The American Legion Baseball 16U sub-regionals continued Saturday in Onalaska.

Holmen and Onalaska played for the sub-regional championship.  Onalaska came out on top 14-1.  

Onalaska will play Westby in regional final on Sunday.  Game one starts at 3:00 PM at Onalaska Legion Field.

 

