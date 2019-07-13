16U Legion Baseball: Onalaska advances to regional final

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

ONALASKA, WI - The American Legion Baseball 16U sub-regionals continued Saturday in Onalaska.

Holmen and Onalaska played for the sub-regional championship. Onalaska came out on top 14-1.

Onalaska will play Westby in regional final on Sunday. Game one starts at 3:00 PM at Onalaska Legion Field.

