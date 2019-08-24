'Walk of Fame' to be installed at Copeland Park

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - La Crosse has a long history with the sport of baseball, and Copeland Park will soon be home to a new Walk of Fame dedicated to that history.

A La Crosse Area Baseball Walk of Fame will display specially made marble plaques in the shape of a baseball plate. Each plate honors people who have had an impact on the legacy of baseball in the La Crosse area.

The plates will be permanently cemented in the sidewalk around La Crosse's Copeland Park, and according to the Chair of the La Crosse Baseball Hall of Fame Board of Directors, Mike Haupert, picking this location just makes sense.

"This has been the site of professional baseball at a minor league level, at a barnstorming level, and now at the Loggers level for well over a century. So, this was the logical place to center our commemoration for these baseball players and the history of baseball in La Crosse," said Haupert.

19 people have already been inducted into the Walk of Fame, but more are expected to be honored.

