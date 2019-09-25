'Rebranded' Holmen boys soccer building resilience during conference play

In soccer, any time someone scores in the 90th minute, it's exciting. But to have both teams score in the final seconds is almost unheard of--and that's exactly what happened between Onalaska and Holmen soccer in their latest matchup.

The Hilltoppers took the lead with 30 seconds left, but just 15 seconds later, Holmen created a scoring chance that Quinton Olson slotted home to preserve the Vikings' lead atop the conference. It was a bizarre finish that the team says is speaking volumes about what this team can do.

"It was a punch in the stomach right away," senior Braydon Kreibich said. "We saw the other team celebrating, and we wanted that more than they did. So we got the ball back to the middle, and our only thought was, 'We are not dropping a point here.'"

"I really applaud the rest of the guys for having the mental fortitude to be able to watch that last goal go in and be like, alright there's still time," senior Kyle Palmberg said.

"It was something I've never seen in these players behind me," head coach Guy Turner said. "I saw a character trait of perseverance and resilience from them that simply was not defeated although there was only 34 seconds left on the clock. With that, to be honest I wasn't surprised when the ball went into the back of the net 20 seconds later."



The Vikings are coming off the program's first-ever trip to state but lost several key playmakers from that squad, including Jacob Clements and Dexter Larson. The returning Vikings say that in the early weeks of the 2019 season, they had to reassess how this team could move forward without those athletes.

"They helped us get to that point, but to kind of rebrand and make sure we're not using the same ideas and everything," Palmberg explained. "We have to make sure we're playing to our own abilities."

"I think some of them tried to realize the first couple days and weeks that they wanted to be those ]graduated] players, because we needed those positions to be filled," Turner said. "But we stopped, and we reflected, and they all said, 'I don't want to be those individuals. I want to be me.' We're actually seeing that come to fruition. We're still finding what that is, but I think that's what's bonding this team together."





Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.