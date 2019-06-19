"A dream come true," Davis twins commit to Wisconsin

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

LA CROSSE, WI - Over the weekend, La Crosse Central seniors Johnny and Jordan Davis verbally committed to play basketball at Wisconsin.

"I see it as an opportunity to get to play in my home state with my twin brother, I don't think it gets any better than that," Johnny Davis said.

It's a relief. It's something I have always dreamed about. Going to a college for free. So it's a dream come true," Jordan Davis said.

Wisconsin offered Johnny a scholarship in December 2017. Badgers head coach Greg Gard extended an offer to Jordan on June 5th. When the twins were playing summer ball in Madison on Saturday, they decided that was the right time to make a decision.

"We were just talking with our family. Mostly with our parents. It was just us four decision. We went up there and told Coach Gard that we are going to be playing for him. They were the home state, that is what kept them at the top. And how much time and commitment Coach Gard and the rest of the assistants were putting into us." Johnny said.

"Him and Assistant Coach Joe Krabbenhoft just started screaming, yelling, and clapped their hands saying lets go," Jordan said. "I think it was kind of stressful. Everyone was coming at us asking where are you going to go. This is the chance to play with my brother, he's my best friend, it's just hard leaving your best friend. I wanted to stick with him."

The Davis twins are the latest in the line of players from La Crosse to play basketball at Wisconsin, following Aquinas grad Bronson Koenig and Central grad and former teammate Kobe King.

"I hope we get a couple more kids that come up through La Crosse to do the same thing we did. Just to keep it going," Johnny said.

Johnny and Jordan will reunite with King in Madison. The three played together for one season at Central, winning the Division 2 state championship in 2017.

"He was all fired up. He's been saying since day 1 ever since I got the offer he's been saying go Wisconsin. Just to play with him again is a dream come true," Jordan said.

With their college decision behind them, the twins hope to accomplish one more thing during their senior year of high school.

"We are not thinking about Wisconsin right now through the high school season we are just focused on gettting a gold ball," Johnny said.

