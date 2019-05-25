Spike in underage drinking is expected this weekend

La Crosse Police remind parents not to host

As we head into graduation weekend, the La Crosse Police Department expects a spike in underage drinking.

The Police Department reminds those who are 21 and older, especially parents, not to host and provide alcohol for their children.

Parents should provide a safe space for celebrations that does not involve alcohol.

Hosting a social gathering and providing alcohol for underage kids could mean a nearly $700 fine.

The La Crosse police Department says if you do see underage kids drinking, get the alcohol away from them and contact someone who can make sure they are safe.

