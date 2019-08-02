Solar garden completion celebrated in Cashton

Greg White by Greg White

A new solar project will help bring more renewable energy to our area.

Organic Valley celebrated the completion of three community solar gardens Thursday, which allows the business to be completely powered by renewable energy.

The site in Cashton alone will create enough energy to power 365 homes each year.

In building the site, Organic Valley created partnerships with municipal utilities in Cashton, La Farge and Viola.

The benefits of the solar gardens will impact more than just one business.

“To know that not only are you doing it, not only are you achieving your renewable goals, but your saving people in these towns money on their energy costs for 25 years, if you don’t get excited for that, I don’t know. It’s hard to imagine how you wouldn’t,” said Stanley Minneck, Organic Valley Energy Services and Technology

Sheep will be used to manage the grass in the solar garden.

