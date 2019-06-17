Small Rain Chances for Much of the Upcoming Week

Look for a cloudy and cool night tonight. Lows will drop into the upper 40s to lwor 50s, which is rather chilly for mid June. If a few holes can develop in the clouds later tonight patchy fog could form under clear spots, so keep an eye out for fog late tonight.

Looking Ahead… A series of weak disturbances will track across the region over much of the upcoming workweek. The result will be at least a slight chance of showers or a t-storm or two just about every day this week. It appears rain chances will remain on the low side, about 20% to 30%, so I am expecting plenty of dry hours, but we’ll also see plenty of clouds at times. With weak sheer and rather weak instability, I am not expecting severe weather/heavy rain at this time.

A more robust disurbance will arrive Friday night and Saturday and will bring a slightly better chance of showers and t-storms, especially Friday night into Saturday morning. It is too early to determine the severe/heavy rain threat.

Temperatures will climb back into the 70s for much of the week, then make a run for the lower 80s by next weekend.

