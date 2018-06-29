Shooting, car crash leaves 1 man dead

Site staff by Site staff

Minneapolis police say a shooting and a car crash have left one man dead.

Officials say the man was shot by an assailant while sitting in his car just after 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Authorities say the man sped away after he was shot, struck an unoccupied vehicle and flipped the car. Police say the victim crawled out of the vehicle to the side of the street and lost consciousness. He was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital where he died.

COPYRIGHT 2020 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments