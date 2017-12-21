Sebastian Martinez sentenced to 13 years in prison for 2015 EconoLodge murder in Tomah

One of two people involved in the murder of a man in a Tomah hotel room will spend the next 13 years behind bars.

23-year-old Sebastian Martinez, who also goes by Sabrina Martinez, was sentenced Wednesday afternoon.

Martinez and 28-year-old Zachary Davis were sharing a room with 43-year-old Derek Magnuson at the EconoLodge in 2015 when Davis stabbed Magnuson to death and Martinez took his wallet.

Martinez pled no contest earlier this year to charges of armed robbery with the use of force and aiding and harboring a felon.

Davis was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole last year.

