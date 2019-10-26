School District of La Crosse superintendent looks back ahead of retirement

Greg White by Greg White

The superintendent of the School District of La Crosse is preparing to retire.

Superintendent Randy Nelson announced Thursday to district staff his plan to leave his post at the end of June next year.

Nelson has served as the superintendent of the district since 2011, after starting as the associate superintendent in 2008.

For the long-time educator, it should come as little surprise who inspired him in his career.

“It was my teachers, it was people that I ran into, especially my junior high school principal who really helped me, and they really paved the way for me to become an educator,” said School District of La Crosse Superintendent Randy Nelson.

Nelson’s last day is scheduled to be June 30th, the last day of the current school year.

A timeline for finding his replacement has not been announced.

