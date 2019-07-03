School District of La Crosse continues to look to the future of Emerson Elementary

Greg White by Greg White

The fact-finding process for the future of La Crosse’s Emerson Elementary School is continuing.

As we first told you in February … the School District of La Crosse is looking to create a long range plan that could include a new building to replace Emerson Elementary.

The district has released answers to questions from the February meeting.

Due to the age of the building’s foundation, adding additional floor is not an option.

The district says with an aggressive timeline, a new school could be open for the fall of 2024.

And as for the cost of the project, new building costs are about $280 per square foot.

The cost of remodeling is at approximately $150 per square foot.

The building is the oldest elementary school in the district.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments