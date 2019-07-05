Scattered Evening Storms Possible

Happy Independence Day! Scattered showers and t-storms will roam the area this evening. The most likely time for t-storms appears to be between now and about 10 PM. They should slowly wind down after the sun sets. The threat for organized severe weather is low, but these storms will be very efficient rain producers, which could cause localized flooding or ponding of water. Look for another muggy night, with lows ranging from the middle 60s to lower 70s.

It will be warm and humid again Friday, Once again, we’ll chances for scattered showers and t-storms, especially from the afternoon into Friday night. It will be a good day to have our News8000 First Alert Weather App handy, so you can check the radar and that hour by hour forecast. Highs will again be in the mid-upper 80s.

Looking Ahead… The weekend is looking drier and less humid with comfortable high temps in the low 80s. We’ll see a chance of showers and t-storms Saturday, but Sunday looks dry and pleasant.

It will get warmer and a bit more humid again next Monday through Wednesday with highs in the mid-upper 80s. With that will come at least slight chances for showers and t-storms each day, with the greatest chances on Tuesday.

